MQM reiterates demand to amend 18th Amend

KARACHI: Reiterating its demand to amend the 18th Amendment to empower the local government, the leaders of the Mutahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan on Wednesday said the urban Sindh was deceived in the name of 18th Amendment.

Addressing a press conference at its headquarters in Bahadurabad, the MQM-P's senior deputy convenor Amir Khan expressed frustration over failure of Pakistan People’s Party-led Sindh government to provide relief to the citizens of Karachi during rains and said no one is ready to take ownership of Karachi. The MQM-P leaders Abdul Waseem, Abdul Qadir Khanzada and Zahid Mansoori accompanied with them. They criticized the Sindh government for the inadequate preparations ahead of the recent monsoon rains. They claimed the MQM-P’s coordination committee members, parliamentarians, elected local government representatives and workers are busy cleaning the storm water drains by picking up garbage.

Appealing Prime Minister Imran Khan to use his constitutional authority to address the situation in Karachi, the MQM-P leader asserted that the federal government is obliged to take action against the disparities under Article 149 of the Constitution of Pakistan. “ By misusing 18th Amendment, powers of local governments were snatched, making them toothless,” said MQM-P’s senior deputy convenor. He said the Sindh government is dealing with a biased approach for Karachi that provides 95 percent of taxes. Expressing sympathy with the 22 people, especially children who died due to electrocution, Amir Khan said the party will go in the court against the K-Electric for its negligence. He demanded the electricity providing body to pay compensation of the heirs of the killed people. Kunwar Naveed Jamil, another MQM-P leader, said he has no hope from the Sindh government and the PPP would that they would resolve the issues of Karachi and therefore we requested the prime minister to play his role in addressing them. Jamil said without giving back all the powers to the mayor, Karachi cannot progress. “Sindh government is intentionally destroying Karachi which tantamounts to destroying the country,” said Jamil. Faisal Sabzwari, another MQM-P's leader, said Sindh received Rs 843 billion under the head of provincial financial commission but Karachi only received Rs 22 billion. “The Sindh government has kept the department of garbage collection with itself while the Sindh Solid Waste department is dumping garbage into the stormdrains, instead of picking it up,” he claimed.