Maryam, cousin appear before NAB; summoned on 8th again

LAHORE: The Combined Investigation Team of the National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Wednesday grilled PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in an investigation related to alleged money laundering for acquiring shares of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills and directed Maryam to appear before the NAB again on August 8 after she failed to establish her financial link with four foreign business partners.

It has been learnt that Maryam failed to establish her business links with foreign nationals including Saeed Saif Bin Jabar

Al-Suweidi (UAE National), Sheikh Zakauddin (UK National), Hani Ahmad Jamjoom (Saudi National) and Naseer Abdullah Lootah (UAE National).

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz reached the NAB Lahore office accompanied by her husband Captain (retd) Safadr around 12 pm. However, Safdar remained in waiting area while Maryam faced the CIT for 45 minutes.

It has been learnt that Maryam didn’t answer a single question asked by the investigators. NAB sources claim that Maryam answered many questions with the same answer that “I don’t know”. And to many, she replied that she would get details and provide them to the NAB.

After seeing the unsatisfactory response of Maryam, the CIT handed over a questioner to Maryam, directing her to submit the filled questioner within seven days and appear before the CIT again on August 8.

After the departure of Maryam Nawaz, Abdul Rehman, cousin of Maryam and son of late Abbas Sharif, appeared before the CIT around 2pm and faced CIT members for more than an hour in the same money laundering investigation.