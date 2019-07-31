POA chief greets Pak taekwondo team

LAHORE: President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has greeted Pakistan Taekwondo team on winning eight medals in the recently concluded 7th All Hasan International open taekwondo championship in Jordan.

“Indeed it was a very good performance on part of Pak men and women team and all the team players deserve praise for bringing good name for the country,” he told APP here on Wednesday. Pakistan won two silver and six bronze medals in the event which was participated by top notch taekwondo teams drawn from different countries of the Asia.

Naqsh-e-Hamdani and Fatima Zuhra scooped silver medals while Jibran Mahsood, Taimur Saeed, Haroon Khan, M Danish, Saad Asif and Ayesha Hira claimed bronze medals to make their country proud.