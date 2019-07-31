Tsonga ousts Khachanov at Washington ATP

WASHINGTON: France’s Jo-Wilfried Tsonga defeated his first top-10 rival in nearly two years, ousting Russian second seed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 on Tuesday at the ATP Washington Open.

The 34-year-old Frenchman, ranked 70th in the world, outlasted eighth-ranked Khachanov after one hour and 58 minutes, turning back the clock to reach the third round of the US Open hardcourt tuneup event. Tsonga, who lost his only Grand Slam final to Novak Djokovic at the 2008 Australian Open, had dropped six matches in a row against top-10 rivals since beating fifth-ranked German Alexander Zverev in October 2017 in a Vienna quarter-final.

There’s a revitalized spark in Tsonga, who won his 17th ATP title in February at Montpellier as a 210th-rated wildcard. He fired 13 aces and won 80 percent of his first-serve points.

Tsonga advanced to a third-round match against British 13th seed Kyle Edmund, who defeated South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 6-1, 6-4. Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the third round by ousting US wildcard Bjorn Fratangelo 6-3, 6-4.

The world number 10 might face an injured rival in the third round as 40th-ranked hometown favorite Frances Tiafoe beat Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 6-1, 7-6 (7/5) then quickly departed with a foot injury.

Results: Men 2nd rd: Kyle Edmund (GBR x13) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA) 6-1, 6-4

Frances Tiafoe (USA x16) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-1, 7-6 (7/5)

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Bjorn Fratangelo (USA) 6-3, 6-4

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x2) 6-4, 2-6, 7-5

Marin Cilic (CRO x6) bt Marius Copil (ROM) 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4)

Women 1st rd: Monica Puig (PUR x8) bt Allie Kiick (USA) 6-4, 6-2

Rebecca Peterson (SWE) bt Sloane Stephens (USA x1) 6-2, 7-5

Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-4, 6-4

Zarina Diyas (KAZ) bt Coco Gauff (USA) 6-4, 6-2

Camila Giorgi (ITA) bt Sachia Vickery (USA) 6-2, 7-5

Hailey Baptiste (USA) bt Madison Keys (USA x2) 7-6 (7/4), 6-2

Catherine McNally (USA) bt Zhu Lin (CHN) 6-4, 6-2

Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE x4) bt Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 6-4, 6-3.