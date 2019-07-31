DICC meeting in Dubai from 3rd

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Chief Executive Officer of the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) Zaheeruddin Babar Wednesday said the annual general council meeting of the DICC would be held from August 3 to 5 in Duabi.

He said England’s Stefan Pichowski, who is the Chairman of the DICC, will preside over the meeting to be attended by representatives from Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Zimbabwe and West Indies.

He said another important aspect of the meeting is that representatives from normal cricket boards will also be attending the meeting to get a presentation on the outline of establishing the structure of deaf cricket in their respective countries.

APP adds: “DICC is working very hard to promote deaf cricket around the globe and it is a heartening sign that many new countries are contacting us for starting deaf cricket,” said the DICC, CEO while talking to APP.

“DICC is also working very closely with international cricket council to fulfill ICC disability criteria to get its affiliation”.Zaheer said DICC is organizing international deaf cricket events around the world and it has successfully organised T20 World Cup last December in India and now it has set its sight to hold ODI world Cup in 2020 in Dubai.

“The meeting will also discuss next ten years future deaf cricket development plan besides holding of elite deaf cricket events,” he asserted.He said the Chairman DICC, Stefan Pichowski and the entire executive committee of the body are thankful to ICC management for their all out support and guidance for the overall development of deaf cricket internationally.