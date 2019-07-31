Hafeez, Malik may not get PCB’s central contracts

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is most likely minus Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik in awarding central contract to the cricketers.

The two experience former captains would be excluded from the central contract as the PCB plans to reduce the number of central contracts of players with an aim to improve players’ superiority instead of their numbers. The board is also thinking to remove the stipend category and include the best performing players from this category to A, B and C categories.

Reports suggested that PCB is all set to issue a list of those players who will be included in respective categories of Central Contract for the year 2019-20. PCB has agreed on increasing salaries and per match fee of players by 20 per cent. A meeting headed by MD Wasim Khan with Mudassir Nazar, Haroon Rasheed, Zakir Khan and head coach Mickey Arthur in attendance will hold consultations.It is highly expected that PCB will extend the contract of Mickey Arthur until T20 World Cup in 2020.