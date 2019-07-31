close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
AFP
August 1, 2019

Mattek-Sands rallies to beat Venus

Sports

AFP
August 1, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Bethanie Mattek-Sands, playing her first WTA singles match since the Australian Open, rallied to beat Venus Williams 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-1 Tuesday in the hardcourt tennis tournament in San Jose, California.

Mattek-Sands, 34, notched her first singles match win in more than a year — since a first-round victory at the 2018 French Open. She dropped her serve to open the third set, but won the final six games to set up a second-round clash with Spain’s eighth-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro. Mattek-Sands was sidelined for more than a year after suffering a ruptured Patella tendon and dislocated kneecap at Wimbledon in 2017. She returned to win the US Open mixed doubles title in 2018, but has been sidelined again this year by another knee injury.

