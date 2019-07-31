A year of uncertainty leaves Pakistan sports in doldrums

ISLAMABAD: There was jubilation, excitement and high hopes amongst sporting fraternity when one of their very own took over county’s reign following 2018 electoral process.

These Olympic games athletes, cricketers, squash players and all other related stakeholders were sure of one thing that finally sports would get its due recognition and indeed a direction that had never been a priority for any of Imran Khan’s predecessors. So much so that youth eager to follow sports as a profession, started making claims that there comes an era where their dreams would finally get a practical shape.

However, a year down the line, all those who had pinned high hopes on the future of Pakistan sports have been left in a state of quandary, totally as to where country’s future sports is heading.Olympic sports are at the receiving end following a year of sporting stalemate. Even the meager of grants these Olympic sports were receiving earlier was stopped altogether in the name of overhauling the exciting sports system in the country.

Everyone was kept waiting with a bated breath that a new sports promotion roadmap is about to be unleashed for the up-gradation of exciting one and for the welfare of sportsmen and women. Time and again it was revealed that new sports board formation is in the offing and a team from UK is about to arrive to share the UK based sports infrastructure which they said was more effective and result oriented.

A year has passed neither that team has arrived nor we get a revamped Board, a system or even a direction. Whatever was said to be there in the pipeline has never come out.

The policy makers which in this case are none other than the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and PSB were forced to reconsider their annual grants stoppage issue by releasing part of pending grants following almost a year of wait. Sports coaching, training and competition is a round the year process. Those sporting nations excel in this modern day that keep their leading sportsmen and women busy throughout the year. The sports training, coaching and practice is not confined to some days or months, you need years of continuous efforts to groom a champion and that is one of the reasons why our neighboring country India has decided to target 2032 Olympics.

India has started investing heavily on sports by raising the annual grant of their leading around two dozen federations to the tone of Rs 700 crore (Pak rupees). In Pakistan our leading 18 federations usually receive just Rs two crore annually from the government. Admitted that India has better financial resources but there is absolutely no comparison between Rs 700 crore and just Rs 2 crore.

Instead of taking a rational review of the whole situation, the government has dropped another bombshell on sports and that is to try to avoid supporting and backing training camps meant for the preparation of the 13th South Asian Games getting underway in Nepal in less than four months time. No heed was paid during all these months to realise the importance of these camps which are a must to raise competitive unit for each international event. Pakistan is to compete in 26 disciplines of the SA Games and fears are already there that we may not be in a position to put up a decent show in the 13thedition of the Games. Barring a few occasions, Pakistan always provided tough times to Indians in men competition of the Games. This time around things could well be vastly different mainly because of the uncertain situation our sports has been in for the last one year.

The government looks reluctant to support leading games on the pretext that new sports development roadmap is about to be launched. The system is being run on ad hoc or day to day basis. The government owned sports administrative body PSB is in the worst ever shape.

There is no Executive Committee and General Council to give a legal cover to pending decisions. So much so that for the last one year the PSB is being run by an ad hoc Director General.

Those retained in the system on adhoc basis prefer to keep things slow. With a fear of any misadventure at one end and uncertainty at other, these ad hoc administrative hardly take pain to take any initiative or do a constructive work. Such a treatment with country’s premier sports administrative unit always send a wrong message to all those looking for the official guideline.

Majority of leading sports federation officials was seen complaining against the PSB and Ministry of IPC’s recent stubbornness that resulted in uncertainty. Even athletes are not sure whether at all they will be in a position to find government at their back when it comes to training and well versed coaching or international exposure.

Whatever hopes and aspirations were there for the sportsmen and women at the time of Imran Khan’s taking over the country’s reign are slowly dying down.