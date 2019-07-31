PCB mulls splitting Quaid Trophy into two parts

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering splitting of Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Championship, the first class tournament, into two parts this season to create a window for a national T20 tournament before the players’ draft for the next Pakistan Super League.

According to Geo.tv, the board was considering to sandwich this year’s Nnational T20 during the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy matches to ensure maximum opportunity for players to get noticed for next season’s PSL. Pakistan is also scheduled to play a two-Test match series against Sri Lanka in October. This means that there would be a need for some long-format matches at home so selectors can have an idea of the new talent and players. Keeping in view both the Sri Lanka Test series and the PSL draft, the PCB has decided to have the shorter format tournament sandwiched between the longer format games.

The national one-day tournament will be played following the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy. The first class tournament of the new domestic structure is likely to be kicked off in mid-September.

Meanwhile, the PCB is also plans to complete its under-19 tournament before mid-October so that a team could be prepared in time for the upcoming U19 World Cup.