England seek a double as Aussies eye history: Archer out as first Ashes Test begins today

BIRMINGHAM: World Cup-winner Jofra Archer will have to wait for his Test debut after the fast bowler was left out of the England side named Wednesday for the Ashes opener against Australia at Edgbaston.

The Barbados-born quick, who has been struggling with a side injury, was omitted from an original 14-man squad along with fellow pacemen Sam Curran and Olly Stone, who both featured in last week’s Test win against Ireland. With the series comprising five Tests in six weeks, England have opted for caution in how they handle Archer, even though he made a sooner-than-expected return to action with Sussex in a Twenty20 match last week.

James Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, returns to the side following a calf injury. Anderson, who turned 37 on Tuesday, will again team up with regular new-ball partner Stuart Broad.

All-rounders Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes will provide seam-bowling support in the match starting Thursday.Broad and Woakes, who will be playing on his Warwickshire home ground this week, took all 10 wickets between them as Ireland were shot out for just 38 in their second innings at Lord’s.

England had already settled on their top seven, with Root going back up to number three and Joe Denly dropping down to four as the hosts look to shore up their struggling batting order. World Cup winners Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, rested against Ireland, return to a side where off-spinner Moeen Ali is the main specialist slow bowler.

Australia hold the Ashes but have not won a Test series away to England since 2001.Meanwhile Australia on Thursday looking to round off an already memorable season by completing a World Cup and Ashes double. If the World Cup remains the pinnacle of the 50-over game, for England and Australia there’s nothing quite like a renewal of Test cricket’s oldest rivalry. But now there’s arguably more at stake for both sides than the series result. For England, a home season billed as the most important in a generation started brilliantly with their impressive run to a first men’s World Cup title.

For Australia, Ashes series win under the dignified leadership of Tim Paine would help draw a line under the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa that led to long bans for former captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

All three batsmen are likely to feature at Edgbaston, with Bancroft set to hear the same booing that greeted Smith and Warner during the World Cup.

England team for first Ashes Test: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (capt), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.