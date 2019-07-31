Germany not to join US-led mission for Strait of Hormuz

BERLIN/BRUSSELS: Germany has not offered to join a U.S.-led naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz as it wants to calm tensions with Iran, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday, while the defense minister suggested a final decision had not yet been taken.

The United States had asked Germany to join France and Britain in a mission to secure shipping through the strait, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil passes, and to “combat Iranian aggression”, the U.S. Embassy in Berlin said on Tuesday. “The government is reticent about the concrete U.S. proposal and so has not made an offer,” government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told a news conference in Berlin after a cabinet meeting.

Iran says it’s prepared for dialogue if Saudi Arabia also ready: Iran is prepared for dialogue if Saudi Arabia is also ready, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday, according to the IRIB news agency. Tensions have spiked between Iran and Saudi Arabia, arch-rivals for predominance in the Middle East, since Riyadh accused the Islamic Republic of carrying out attacks that damaged six oil tankers in the Gulf, an allegation Tehran has denied.

“If Saudi Arabia is ready for dialogue, we are always ready for dialogue with our neighbors,” Zarif said. “We have never closed the door to dialogue with our neighbors and we will never close the door to dialogue with our neighbors.”

Bahrain hosts military conference: Bahrain hosted a conference on Gulf maritime security on Wednesday, after multiple attacks on shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz sent tensions soaring between Iran and the US. The tiny Gulf monarchy, which hosts the US Fifth Fleet, said the meeting was held “to discuss the current regional situation and to strengthen cooperation”.