PM Johnson holds Belfast talks on Brexit backstop riddle

BELFAST: Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks with allies in Northern Ireland on Wednesday in a bid to solve the Irish border conundrum that has scuppered all efforts to secure an orderly withdrawal from the European Union.

Sterling has fallen 2 percent against the dollar since Johnson took power last week and promised to scrap the “backstop” proposed by the European Union to guarantee its only land border with the United Kingdom remained open.

The currency steadied on Wednesday after four days of losses, helped by month-end sterling demand and a sense in markets that while a hard exit from the European Union without an agreement had risen, it was not yet certain.

Johnson drove away without commenting on the talks with the Democratic Unionist Party, the pro-Brexit party whose 10 lawmakers prop up his government. But the party’s leader said she believed a compromise could be reached and another party member present said a time-limited backstop was discussed.

“There are ways to deal with this issue if there is a willingness on both sides,” Arlene Foster told journalists. While she agreed the Withdrawal Agreement and the backstop were effectively dead, she said a “sensible way forward” was possible if the Irish government agreed to engage.

The backstop would force Britain to obey some EU rules if no other way could be found to keep the land border open between British-ruled Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland. Dublin says this is crucial to maintaining peace on the island. A senior DUP lawmaker who attended a dinner meeting with Johnson on Tuesday evening said possible compromises were discussed - specifically the possibility of putting a time limit on the backstop and other “pragmatic solutions.”