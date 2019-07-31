close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
Police Policy Board discusses rules for tribal police

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 1, 2019

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Police Policy Board on Wednesday discussed the needs and rules for the Khassadars and Levies in the erstwhile Fata and special police officers in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 46th meeting of the Board was held, with Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Naeem Khan in the chair. Additional inspectors general of police-headquarters and investigation, commandant Elite Force, DIG operations, DIG finance, DIG training, DIG investigation, DG PCU, commandant FRP, DIG telecommunication and AIG establishment attended the meeting.

The DG PCU briefed the meeting about the infrastructure and allied demands for the newly merged districts and Tourism Police while Commandant FRP discussed the rules framed for Khasadars and Levies and regularisation of SPOs.

The meeting also discussed electronic billboards to display pictures of Shuhada. The board has been constituted as a police think-tank which deliberates on major policy issues for the enhancement of police performance.

