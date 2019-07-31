Efforts on to keep Torkham border open 24/7: CM

LANDIKOTAL: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that huge resources had been allocated and efforts were being made to open the Torkham border round-the-clock to promote trade and commerce in the entire region.

He evaluated the arrangements being made to open the border round-the-clock to facilitate trade between the two countries.

The chief minister was also accompanied by Advisor to Prime Minister Arbab Shehzad.

Talking to reporters, the chief minister said that the number of the Federal Investigations Agency (FIA), Customs and all other related staff had been increased to efficiently manage border crossing at Torkham.

He said the counters on both sides have also been increased from 16 to 24, including counters reserved for women. Mahmood Khan said that work was underway to establish dual carriageway to reduce traffic congestion. The chief minister said trade volume between the two countries would touch new heights and a new era of trade and commerce would begin.

He added the opening of the border would also send a message of friendship from Pakistan striving to promote peace and trade in the entire region. Mahmood Khan said the provincial government had released Rs79 million to facilitate the process, directing the relevant officials to make arrangements for the betterment of pedestrian terminal, ensuring cleanliness and provision of drinking water at the border.

The chief minister was informed that approximately 13,000 people travelled across the border on a daily basis whereas more than 1,000 cargo vehicles crossed the border daily from both sides.

He was also informed that the cameras for vigilance purpose have also been increased from 67 to 96 whereas lighting arrangements improved to facilitate border crossings at night. The chief minister was told that the procurement of generators was also underway for which purchasing parties have already been engaged. On the occasion, Advisor to Prime Minister Arbab Shehzad stated that the provincial government has done a great job to facilitate the process. He added that the FIA, Customs and all other stakeholders, including the Afghan government, have been taken on board to promote trade. He stated that opening the border round-the-clock would play an important role in boosting trade activities.