Row ends as funds for UCs in Mansehra released

MANSEHRA: A group of councillors has withdrawn the application filed in a local court against the execution of Rs120 million development schemes after District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam released funds for the union councils on Wednesday.

“I have acted on the recommendations of a committee constituted to address reservations of a group of councillors about Rs120 million development schemes,” the district nazim told reporters.

The disgruntled councillors, including Akmal Khan, Kashif Taimur and Fida Hussain, had appealed to the civil court and got status quo against the execution of Rs120 million schemes last month, seeking an equal share in it.

Sardar Said Ghulam said the differences were developed with a group of councillors when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government withheld the fourth tranche of its Rs87 million share in Provincial Finance Commission award and funds earmarked under development chunk of the budget were reduced.

He said the committee led by Munir Hussain Lughmani and including Mehboob Ali Khan held talks with the councillors, and as a result, they withdrew their application from the court.

“We want an early execution of development schemes as local governments are expected to be wrapped up by August 28,” said the nazim.