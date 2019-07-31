Factory closure: Over 200 workers go on hunger strike

HARIPUR: Over 200 workers of a fertilisers manufacturing unit on Wednesday went on a hunger strike against the closure of the factory.

After a scuffle between some senior managers of the Agritech Industry Pvt Ltd and workers on May 8, the management had closed down the factory, rendering over 200 workers jobless. Both sides had lodged first information reports against each other. Those nominated in the FIRs have been on bail since then, according to the police record.

Despite efforts, the factory management did not show a willingness to resume the production process as it did not agree on reinstating a dozen union members who had allegedly attacked the management on May 8.

During this period, the workers kept on protesting against the factory management and set up a protest camp outside the factory gate.

While on the other hand, district administration and political leadership also failed to persuade the management due to which the workers decided to go on hunger strike.

During the first day of the hunger strike, the office-bearers of Hazara Labour Federation Malik Qamar Hayat and Tahir Amin, Pakistan Mazdoor Mahaz’s Anwar Khan and labour rights lawyer Advocate Javed Iqbal and some political activists visited the hunger strike camp and expressed solidarity with the protesting workers. They termed the closure of factory an unlawful act under the labour laws and demanded the reopening of the unit forthwith.