Lawmakers object to nominations of secretaries for rehab bod

PESHAWAR: Lawmakers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday objected to the nomination of secretaries of various departments as members in the proposed Burns and Rehabilitation Board in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Comprehensive Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2019, saying the availability of all secretaries for a board meeting is not possible.

For the proposed Burns and Rehabilitation Board, the names of secretaries social welfare, law, health, home and tribal, works and planning, industries and commerce and minister social welfare have been proposed as chairpersons and members.

The lawmakers suggested that there should be two female MPAs from KP Assembly, a specialist doctor, and experienced lawyer also as members of the board rather include all secretaries, as the meeting of the board then would become impossible.

The objection was raised by Ziaullah Bangash, advisor to the chief minister, and PTI MPAs Asia Saleh Khattak and Ayesha Naeem, who are also members of the standing committee of KP Assembly on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Comprehensive Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2019.

The lawmakers’ objection and suggestions were recorded at a regional level consultation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s parliamentarians, government officials, civil society and political parties representatives to stop acid and burn violence by advocating and lobbying for the ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Comprehensive Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2019’.

The consultation was organised by Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF-Pakistan) in partnership with Group Development Pakistan (GDP) and Blue Veins at a local hotel here on Wednesday. KP Commission on Status of Women Programme Officer Amna Durrani and Secretary Shama Niamat briefed the participants about the status and commission’s efforts for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Comprehensive Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2019.

The participants were informed that work on the proposed bill had been started in 2014 and sent to the Law Department for vetting in 2016.

The law department then sent it again to KPCSW with observations and asked for revamping of the draft bill.

However, she said the KPCSW, as per the observations, seeks opinions and suggestions of health department and other relevant stakeholders and now sent it to the Social Welfare Department for further step to finalise the proposed draft law.

Qamar Naseem, programme coordinator, Blue Veins, said the aim of conducting this consultation was to bring all stakeholders together and pave the way for the passage of this important bill into legislation, which would result in enhancing the transparency and accountability of the elected representatives.

He said the cases of torture and burns inflicted on girls trafficked and enslaved as domestic labourers have been reported extensively by the media.

PTI MPA Ayesha Naeem, who is also the chairperson of the committee, said: “This long-awaited bill pending since 2014 is expected to be passed by the end of this year and the government is committed to empower and rehabilitate the victims at all levels to restore their lives by taking ancillary measures.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Heath Dr Farooq Jamil shed light on the rehabilitation of the acid burn victims and treatment, which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government envisages ensuring by the provision of health cards.