close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

Seminar on desertification

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

Rawalpindi : Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that desertification is a major challenge to sustainable development in the country.

He stated this at the seminar on ‘Combating Desertification in Pakistan,’ which was organised by Pir Meher Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in collaboration with Sustainable Land Management Programme (SLMP), here on Wednesday.

Malik Amin Aslam said challenges posed by changing climatic conditions have evolved and infiltrated the entire spectrum of human survival and progress. Out of 79.6 million hectares of Pakistan’s total land, 62 million hectares are vulnerable to desertification.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad