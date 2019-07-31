Seminar on desertification

Rawalpindi : Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that desertification is a major challenge to sustainable development in the country.

He stated this at the seminar on ‘Combating Desertification in Pakistan,’ which was organised by Pir Meher Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in collaboration with Sustainable Land Management Programme (SLMP), here on Wednesday.

Malik Amin Aslam said challenges posed by changing climatic conditions have evolved and infiltrated the entire spectrum of human survival and progress. Out of 79.6 million hectares of Pakistan’s total land, 62 million hectares are vulnerable to desertification.