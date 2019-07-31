CPO reviews Eid, Muharram security

Rawalpindi : CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana chaired a meeting to review security for Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram-ul-Haram. The meeting was attended by SP (Saddar) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP (Potohar) Syed Ali, SP (Rawal) Ikram Khan and officer of security branch of CPO Office.

While addressing the meeting he said that religious and sectarian mischief-maker could trigger a disaster. Police must take quick action against such elements and detain them under 3MPO.

The CPO said that society couldn’t afford any kind of misadventure or hate mongering. Such acts have often ruined the peace of societies. During Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram, opportunities for hate mongers has to stop them from taking advantage. Police must share information with LEAs and Police has to unmark those who promote hate in the garb of speeches. If police takes action against these hidden elements they may not be able to deteriorate the peace of the society and it is only possible if police devises a meaningful strategy on valid information.

CPO said that we have to check the illegal use of loudspeakers on Eid-ul-Azha and during Muharram and cases must be registered against those who violate the law.

Unlawful and wrong use of loudspeaker is such a nursery where the seed of hater and mischief making nourishes therefore we must not allow anyone for such acts. CPO said that in the light of directions from the Chief Minister Punjab and the Inspector General of Police Punjab we have to ensure exemplary peace on Eid-ul-Azha and during Muharram ul Haram and for this it is necessary that national action plan is implemented and the directions of home department.