NVQF to scale up implementation of national skills strategy

Islamabad : The National Vocational Qualification Framework (NVQF) is one of the key elements of TVET system and development of level 5 qualification has yet another step closer to our commitment to culmination of the 'skills for all' strategy, said Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday.

“We are focused on developing a uniform certification regime which is recognised and accepted both at the local and international level,” he told the launching ceremony of NVQF organised by National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), here.

“We are also going to develop an accreditation regime through a federal directive under which only those certificates will be accepted which are issued by the accredited institutions,” he added.

The minister said negotiations with various international institutions were underway so that our certifications are recognised internationally and enable our skilled labor abroad to secure jobs as per their qualifications.

"We are also working in close collaboration with provincial governments to train our youth in the industry-relevant trades," he said.

The minister said the women's empowerment takes high priority in the government’s agenda for the 'skills for all' strategy and TVET would play a significant role in bringing them into the mainstream economy.

He praised the chairman and the executive director of NAVTTC for accomplishing another key milestone towards TVET reform agenda.

NAVTTC Chairman Syed Javed Hassan said standardization of qualifications at national and international levels performed a pivotal role in reforming TVET sector and the NAVTTC had achieved an important milestone through development of national vocational qualifications compatible with the international standards & requirements in 25 most important trades including high-tech fields like Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mechatronics and Automation.

“Development of level 1-5 qualifications is a giant leap forward towards TVET reforms of the country,” he said.

He said developing right courses according to the competency standards would transform the TVET landscape of the country.

The Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan, said that NVQF would play a significant role in bringing a paradigm shift from time bound learning to outcome based learning.

He gave a brief presentation on the role of NVQF and a way forward to boost the TVET sector of Pakistan.

"Scaling up of NVQF and mainstreaming of Competency Based Training (CBT) approach is an integral part of the new National Skills for All Strategy," he said highlighting the importance of NVQF.

Ambassador of Germany Bernhard Schlagheck and ambassador of Norway Kjelle Gunnar Eriksen said the NVQF would help the government to scale up the implementation of National Skills Strategy.

Deputy Head of mission at the European Union Delegation to Pakistan Anne Marshal said the TVET sector through implementation of NVQF would pave way for a better TVET system in the country.

Participants from all over the country including provincial TEVTAs, Qualification Awarding Bodies (QABs), training providers, and industrialists took part in the daylong conference.