‘No more use of polythene bags in Housing Ministry’

Islamabad : Minister of State for Housing and Works Shabir Ali Qureshi announced a blanket ban on polythene bags in ministry as part of the Prime Minister’s Clean Green Pakistan Movement from Wednesday, says a press release.

He said this while addressing a ceremony to distribute ‘alternate green bags’ by the State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul here in Ministry of Housing and Works.

While addressing the ceremony Shabir Ali Qureshi said that housing ministry will be the first one to completely ban the use of plastic bags and will create an example for others too. He said that use of plastic bags is becoming a major problem as the single used plastic bag litter our environment, harms wildlife and requires valuable resources to manufacture and to overcome this serious issue approximately 32 countries had already banned the use of plastic bags. He also said that it is very disappointing that the previous Governments neglected this issue. Shabir Ali Qureshi praised the efforts of Ministry of Climate Change.

On the event, Zartaj Gul-State Minister for Climate- change said that Pakistan ranked 7th in the list of countries effected to natural disasters. She also praised Imran Khans’s effort to fight climate change through implementing practical steps.