close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 1, 2019

‘No more use of polythene bags in Housing Ministry’

Islamabad

 
August 1, 2019

Islamabad : Minister of State for Housing and Works Shabir Ali Qureshi announced a blanket ban on polythene bags in ministry as part of the Prime Minister’s Clean Green Pakistan Movement from Wednesday, says a press release.

He said this while addressing a ceremony to distribute ‘alternate green bags’ by the State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul here in Ministry of Housing and Works.

While addressing the ceremony Shabir Ali Qureshi said that housing ministry will be the first one to completely ban the use of plastic bags and will create an example for others too. He said that use of plastic bags is becoming a major problem as the single used plastic bag litter our environment, harms wildlife and requires valuable resources to manufacture and to overcome this serious issue approximately 32 countries had already banned the use of plastic bags. He also said that it is very disappointing that the previous Governments neglected this issue. Shabir Ali Qureshi praised the efforts of Ministry of Climate Change.

On the event, Zartaj Gul-State Minister for Climate- change said that Pakistan ranked 7th in the list of countries effected to natural disasters. She also praised Imran Khans’s effort to fight climate change through implementing practical steps.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad