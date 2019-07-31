Farewell for outgoing SP

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police hosted farewell for the outgoing Superintendent of Police (SP) Islamabad Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah who was retired from his services after serving the force for more than 36 years.

The farewell ceremony was attended among others by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmed Chohan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, all AIGs, SSPs and other officers.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated the services of SP Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah and said that the officer had served in Islamabad police with dedication and commitment. He said that his services to make Islamabad police as an ideal force would be remembered forever.

SP Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah joined Islamabad Police in 1983 as a probation ASI and served various posts for more than 36 years including Deputy Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police.

After getting elevation to the post of SP in 2018, he was assigned responsibilities as SP Anti-Riot Unit of Islamabad police where he served till retirement. He earlier served as Staff Officer to IGP and also at Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA), Police Training School. He also served in UN Mission after being nominated by Islamabad Police. The IGP Islamabad gave commendation certificate and souvenir to the outgoing officer.

He said that Bakhtiar Ahmad Lillah served for around 36 years and four months in Islamabad Police and achieved great professional success.

Islamabad police chief said that his services would be remembered forever as he played a vital role in improving image of the force.