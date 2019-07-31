Education ministry yet to issue promotion notification of BS-20 officer

Islamabad : The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFE&PT) could not issue the promotion notification of its four officers of grade-19 to 20.

‘The News’ has learned that the meeting of Central Selection Board (CSB) was held in May 2019 in Establishment Division and it recommended the promotions of grade 19 to 20 officers of various ministries/departments.

The Establishment Division moved a summary to prime minister for getting his approval for issuing the notifications of promotions of officers.

Prime minister approved the summery of CSB meeting and subsequently, Establishment Division sent the copy of minutes to all the relevant ministries on June 25, 2019 for issuance of promotion notification. However ,the promotions have yet to be notified by MOFE&PT to take effect depriving four officers under this ministry for their promotion right.

An officer at MOFE&PT on the condition of anonymity said, “Delay in issuing the notification of promotion by the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training has left over four grade 20 officers feeling insecure about their promotions.

Earlier it took a day or two, after receiving the copy of minutes from establishment division to issue the promotion notification but this time it has been delayed for the reasons better known by the secretary’s office.

One of the promotees on the promise of anonymity said that when prime minister had approved the promotion, there was no reason in the delay of issuing the notification for over a month. He lamented that the notification regarding promotion had not been issued despite the fact that PM had approved the summery. He criticised the red tape in this regard and said the long delay in the issuance of the promotion notification had caused unrest among the officers promoted.