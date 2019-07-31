Alvi links socio-economic uplift with advancements in IT

Islamabad : Artificial Intelligence (AI) was poised to unleash the next wave of digital disruption, as already seen in real-life benefits for early adopting firms, making it more urgent than ever for all to accelerate their digital transformations, said President Dr. Arif Alvi, in a meeting with a delegation, says a press release.

The delegation consists of Dr. Attaur Rehman and Secretary, Information Technology & Telecom, Shoaib Siddiqui, led by Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecom, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Wednesday. Socio-economic development was deeply linked with the advancements in IT sector, making it all the more important for a developing country like Pakistan, he added.

The President said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) promised benefits as well as posed urgent challenges that cut across firms, developers, governments, and workers. We must, therefore, prepare ourselves to reap the benefits of AI and minimise its perils, he advised. There was also need to grapple with emerging ethical, legal and regulatory challenges that could otherwise holdback AI, he added.

The president also said that incorporating IT was of paramount importance for sustainable economic development of a country in today’s tech-driven world. Knowledge-economy was a pre-requisite to the comprehensive development of Pakistan, he added, for which we must provide distant learning to our populace who could not afford formal education and ensure its high quality.