Baloch urges free democratic process

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has stressed that the stability of the parliamentary system in the country was possible only through a free democratic process and free, fair and impartial elections. Addressing a meeting of the task force of JI’s sister organisations at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said restrictions on politics and media could lead the country to a serious problem.
