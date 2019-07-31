PA undertook best legislation during its first year: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly undertook best legislation during its first year. Seventeen laws of public welfare were passed in one year, number of which is more than the National Assembly and other provincial assemblies.

This was stated by Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi while talking to the journalists here on Wednesday. He said: “The Punjab Assembly in its first parliamentary year met for 102 days in 12 sessions, fulfilling the constitutional requirement. Important laws passed included The Punjab Local Government Act 2019, The Punjab Right to Public Service Act 2019, The Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019 besides legislation for establishing NUML University in Mianwali and Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology in Dera Ghazi Khan and also The Punjab Assembly Secretariat Services Act 2019.”

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said during year 470 questions were answered in the Punjab Assembly, answers to 37 Call Attention Notices pertaining to law and order were provided in the assembly while proceedings were held on 719 adjournment motion notices and 35 resolutions of public interest were approved.

The assembly’s new building and mosque, pending for the last 10 years, will Insha-Allah be completed by December 2019. Construction will start on new hostel for the MPAs. Efforts of the deputy speaker are also appreciable, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said.