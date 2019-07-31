Call to ban acid sale to under 18

LAHORE: Activists of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has demanded prohibition of sale of acid to persons below 18-year-old after they observed that in most of the cases they received, children were used to bring acid.

Fifty to eighty cases of acid throwing are reported every year in Punjab. From 2014-2016 gender-based violence was prominent.In a consultative workshop held on Wednesday, Gul Hassan Abbas, Executive Director of the non-governmental organisation briefed the civil society about the proposal for Punjab Acid Control Act, 2019 under which “it shall not be lawful for any person to sell any acid unless he has the licence to sell acid.”

Acid can’t be banned. “It should be sold for only industrial and medical use,” Abbas demanded. There is federal law only that sees imports.The non-governmental organisation has initiated legislation for regulation of sale and purchase of acid in Punjab.

The non-governmental organisation first held a consultation with the judiciary, they then took it up with lawyers, on Wednesday, there was a consultation with the civil society and finally there will be one with the legislators/Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) before being presented in the parliament.

Lubna Mansoor, Regional Director Punjab, Ministry of Human Rights affirmed that the government stood with the civil society in their struggle to secure rights. There are commissions for human rights, children rights and the government is collaborating for the rights of prisoners as well, she said.

A victim narrated her ordeal at the workshop, her treatment, surgery, her long struggle for justice and the closest relations falling apart - how a centre came to her help and her one year seven months of court hearings against the criminal who landed in jail for 28 years finally.