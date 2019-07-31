15,000 primary schools, 2,800 BHUs to go on solar energy: minister

LAHORE: As many as 15,000 primary schools and 2,800 basic health units (BHUs) across Punjab will be shifted to solar energy by the end of December 2019, said Dr Provincial Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the minister said some 3500 schools in the South Punjab areas on had already been moved to solar energy. The priority has been given to the off-grid schools in the far-flung areas in this regard, he added.

The provincial minister said that he was stunned to know that some 1,700 schools had been without electricity since the creation of Pakistan. “It is for the first time in almost 72 years since the inception of the country that these schools will be provided with electricity through our solarisation initiative,” he said.

Akhtar Malik was of the opinion that former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was a narcissist who believed in his own projection. Education, health and energy sectors were never among Shahbaz Sharif’s priorities, the minister said.

During his tenure, Shahbaz Sharif only focused on big projects with big prospects of kick-backs while the development was restricted to press ads only, the provincial minister alleged. He added that the solarization of Punjab would be a game changer and catalyst for better literacy rate.

“Me and my whole team is working with a missionary zeal to bring about social change through such projects of public interest” said Dr Akhter Malik. “Our main objective is to launch the energy projects based on indigenous resources such as wind, sunshine, water and solid waste to meet the energy needs of the country” he added.

UVAS: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Institute of Public Health (IPH), Lahore, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a mutually-beneficial relationship for academic and research cooperation.

Board of Management Chairman and former Punjab Governor Khalid Maqbool and IPH Dean Prof Dr ZarfishanTahir and UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr TalatNaseer Pasha and Faculty of Biosciences Dean Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman signed the MoU in a ceremony held at IPH.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Maqbool said the MoU would be very beneficial for both institutions and they would gain knowledge and experiences from each other. He praised the role of VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha in improvement of UVAS day by day with the state-of-the-art laboratories and infrastructural development. He said through the MoU both institutions would also get maximum benefit from their facilities like laboratories and libraries. Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said it was direly needed to work on food safety and food security issues under one health concept.

It is also needed to curb zoonotic diseases through applied research, he added. He also lauded the supportive role of Khalid Maqbool during his tenure as Punjab governor in the development of UVAS.

According to the MOU, both institutions will jointly arrange academic programmes on human food nutrition, research activities and publications on their collaborative research projects. Both parties will exchange students and faculty for academic training and research, seminars, workshops and conferences related to their fields.

The institutions will actively exchange information relating to research, publications and funding opportunities. They will establish linkages to develop mutually-agreed joint academic programmes.