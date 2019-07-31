More scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Scattered rain was observed in the city here Wednesday morning while Met office predicted more scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to grip central parts during next 24 hours.

They predicted that widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at scattered places in Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismael Khan, Zhob, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was also recorded in other cities, including Sialkot (City 80mm, A/P 54mm), Islamabad (Saidpur 43mm, ZP 16mm, Golra 01mm), Gujranwala 24mm, Murree, Gujrat 04mm, Narowal 03mm, Chakwal 01mm, Shaheed Benazirabad 28mm, Hyderabad 15mm, Sakrand 11mm, Kotli 28mm, Kakul 04mm, Panjgur and Ormara 02mm.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 32°C and minimum was 26°C.