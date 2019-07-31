Cops punished on complaints

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, awarded punishments to different officers in the orderly room held at Central Police Office on Wednesday.

He reviewed the inquiry reports of 12 DSPs who were suspended on public complaints. He reinstated six DSPs upon being proved innocent in the inquiry reports whereas six DSPs were penalised. One of the DSPs, Nazeer Ahmad, was dismissed from service upon proving charges of negligence in duties, carelessness and corruption. Other officers who were awarded punishments of censure include DSP Abdul Lateef Kanju, DSP Syed Mukhtar Hussain and DSP Azmat Hayat whereas two year increments of DSP Ehsanul Haq were withdrawn.

Woman cop arrested: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday arrested a woman assistant sub-inspector of Lytton Road Women Police Station for receiving bribe. An ACE team, on the instructions of Lahore Region ACE Director Shahzaib Hasnain, raided and caught arrested ASI Shamim Akhtar red-handed while taking bribe from a citizen, Saif Butt. She had blackmailed him and demanded Rs30,000 from him. An FIR under section12/19 was lodged against her and she was kept in the same police station.

Boy’s body fished out: The body of a 10-year-old boy was fished out of an open nullah at Mian Mir Colony, Dharampura, on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Sami, son of Sunny. Rescuers traced the body after efforts of long hours. It was stated the boy was playing when he accidentally fell into the nullah and drowned. The body was removed to morgue. The locals alleged that and the rescuers and other authority concerned delayed in starting the rescue operation.