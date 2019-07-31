Woman flees after dumping body on road

LAHORE :A 17-year-old girl was found dead near Zaman Park in the Racecourse police area on Wednesday.

The body of the girl, yet to be identified, was removed to morgue. According to the eyewitnesses, they had spotted a woman taking off a rickshaw and dropping off the young girl near Zaman Park. She hired another rickshaw and rode away from the scene.

arrested: Civil Lines division police claimed to have arrested 104 criminals and recovered illegal arms and drugs from their possession. Moreover, 12 proclaimed offenders (POs) of A&B categories involved theft, cheque bounce, fraud and other crimes were also arrested. Thirteen court absconders were also arrested.

Civil Lines division police also arrested 19 persons for violating the laws on kite flying, firing, wheelie, loudspeaker use, begging, price control and renting premises.

accidents: At least nine persons were killed and 969 injured in different road accidents across Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 868 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 589 badly injured victims of road accidents were removed to hospitals while 380 people with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) teams removed 546 encroachments and reunited 15 missing children with their parents during the last week. Murder accused held: Lytton Road investigation police arrested two murder accused.

The arrested persons identified as Agha Ali Hassan and Shan had shot dead their friend over a property issue.