State land retrieved from PML-N MNA

LAHORE: On the directions of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) DG Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah, Anti Corruption Establishment Lahore region launched its action against illegal occupants of government land.

A team of ACE, under Regional Director Lahore (B) Syed Sajid Hussain Termizi, investigated a complaint launched by Punjab Cooperative Board for Liquidation against land grabbers and found that Pakistan Muslim League-N MNA Javed Latif illegally occupied land of the board in Sheikhupura.

Javed Latif established a paper mill named “Mian Latif Paper and Board Mills” on the government land. After thorough investigation, Director General Anti Corruption Establishment directed Director Lahore Region (B) Syed Sajid Hussain Termizi to take strict action against the illegal occupant and recovered the government land.

The estimated amount of the land measuring 30-kanals and 15-marlas is about 12 crore and 50 lakh rupees. On the directions of Regional Director Lahore (B) Syed Sajid Hussain Termizi, Deputy Director Investigation Anti-Corruption Establishment Sheikhupura along with revenue staff of the district administration and police recovered the land by demolishing boundary walls of Mian Latif Paper and Board Mills and handed over its possession to the officers of Punjab Cooperation Board for Liquidation, Punjab.