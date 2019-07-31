CM reviews South Punjab uplift schemes

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday to review development schemes relating to southern Punjab.

He expressed strong indignation over the use of substandard material and delay in some road construction projects. He reprimanded the officials concerned and directed for ensuring strict monitoring and transparency besides quality of development projects.

No compromise would be made on public welfare projects, he said and added that the projects should be completed within their stipulated time period. He directed that immediate attention should be given to people’s problems. The direction of the resources has been turned towards backward areas and no hindrance was tolerable in this regard, he added and directed that timely provision of machinery should be ensured for cleanliness purposes.

The meeting reviewed progress on model cattle markets project and different departments gave a briefing about their development projects.