Thu Aug 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

CM pays surprise visit to offices

Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday paid surprise visit to different departments and checked attendance of officers.

He asked the visitors about their problems and issued on the spot directions for resolving their problems. The chief minister also listened to an elderly woman’s complaint and directed to resolve her issue immediately.

Talking on the occasion, he said that such visits helped in getting facts and it was a matter of sanguine that officers were available to serve. He said that open door policy would be strictly followed in solving the people’s problems, adding that the PTI government had brought about changes in the traditional culture of government departments.

