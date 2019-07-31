Hospitals to be made healing centres: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Wednesday inaugurated a mobile health unit donated by a London-based college here at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS).

A briefing of SIMS academic council was also held to brief about the steps taken for improving medical facilities in Services Hospital.

The chief minister on the occasion announced for upgrading the hospital emergency, adding it would be made a state-of-the-art facility and the Punjab government would provide necessary resources in this regard. He also directed for overcoming shortage of hospital’s human resource.

“I had earlier visited the hospital emergency twice at night and some complaints were raised with regard to medical facilities while my late father also was admitted here and I know difficulties of patients in the emergency,” he added.

The CM said hospitals’ emergencies would be improved on priority and funds had been allocated in the budget. He said hospitals would be transformed into healing centres as the journey of change had started. He took notice of overcharging in name of car parking from attendants and made it clear that overcharging will not be tolerated. He also met with young doctors who thanked the chief minister for an increase in their pay and allowances. He issued directions to the health minister for early solution to hostel problem of doctors.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chairman P&D, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and others were present.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Narcotics Control and Safron Shehryar Khan Afridi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they agreed to take collective steps for the elimination of narcotics and it was decided that Punjab and federal governments would initiate joint crackdown on the elements involved in the narcotics business.

The chief minister said elements engaged in narcotics trade outside educational institutions would be strictly taken to task and every support would be provided to police, excise and line departments.

He said elements doing illegal business of narcotics were the killers of humanity. Crackdown would continue against them and jail was the best place for such elements, he added. Collective efforts are required to free society from the narcotics, he added.

Shehryar Afridi said elements involved in narcotics trade did not deserve any leniency and they would be brought under the net of law. Collective action would be taken against those doing the business of narcotics outside the educational institutions, he added.