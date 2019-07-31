Scaloni confirmed as Argentina coach for World Cup qualifying

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Lionel Scaloni signed a contract extension with Argentina on Tuesday to run until the end of the qualifying period for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on its website and social media channels.

The 41-year-old was initially hired as interim coach last August, just over two weeks after Jorge Sampaoli was sacked following Argentina’s last 16 elimination from the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Last November his deal was extended until December of this year. Following a third-place finish at the Copa America in Brazil, which ended earlier this month, Scaloni has been given the chance to try to qualify for the World Cup. Qualifiers begin in March 2020 and will run until mid November 2021.