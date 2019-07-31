Farhan, Noor, Haris move into World Juniors third round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Farhan Hashmi, Noor Zaman, and Haris Qasim moved into the third round of World Juniors in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Farhan overpowered against Arnaav Sareen of India 6-11, 11-13, 11-9, 11-4, 11-6 in 66 minutes in the second round. Noor won against David Maier of Liechtenstein 8-11, 4-11, 11-7, 11-5, 12-10 in 53 minutes. Haris beat Juan Jose Torres Lara of Columbia 11-3, 11-2, 11-1 in 20 minutes.

Dana Santry from the US won against Hamza Khan 6-11, 4-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-2 in 46 minutes. Veer Chotrani from India smashed unseeded Naveed Rehman 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 in just 31 minutes. Mostafa El Serty from Egypt thrashed Hamza Sharif 11-6, 14-12, 11-8 in 35 minutes.