Thu Aug 01, 2019
AFP
August 1, 2019

Accused Hungarian swimmer allowed to leave S Korea

Sports

AFP
August 1, 2019

SEOUL: Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi has been charged with a sexual harassment offence following the world championships in South Korea but has been given permission to leave the country, prosecutors said Wednesday.

He was formally accused of committing an indecent act by compulsion, an official at the Gwangju District Prosecutors’ Office told AFP. She said Kenderesi had paid a deposit of three million won ($2,500) towards any fine. The charge is a summary offence under South Korean law and will be dealt with administratively, without a courtroom trial.

Kenderesi has admitted to “thoughtlessly touching” a nightclub dancer but denied allegations of sexual harassment. He had been banned from leaving the South while police investigated the incident at a bar in Gwangju, around 330 kilometres (200 miles) south of Seoul, at the weekend.

