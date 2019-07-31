Paine feels no pressure for hisplace in team

BIRMINGHAM: Australia captain Tim Paine says he has no fears about losing his place as he prepares to lead his team in the first Ashes Test against England on Thursday (today).

Australia’s squad for the Ashes includes another wicketkeeper in Matthew Wade, who has already played 22 Tests. Wade has been in fine form with the bat during the recent Australia A tour of England, scoring three hundreds.

By contrast, Paine has managed just one first-class century in his entire career. Asked during a pre-match press conference at Edgbaston on Wednesday if he felt under pressure to justify his place, Paine replied: “No, I do not at all. I’m 34 years old, I don’t really care about my place in the side any more. I’m here to do a job.

“I’ve been put in this team to captain and wicket-keep to the best of my ability and I’ve said before, at 34 years of age, if you are looking further ahead than the next Test match you are kidding yourself. “I’m not going to waste time looking over my shoulder. I’m enjoying the job that I’m doing.”

With Cameron Bancroft, the man who applied sandpaper to the ball during that fateful Test in Cape Town, also set to be included in Australia’s team for the Ashes opener alongside Smith and Warner, there will be a renewed focus on the tourists’ on-field conduct.

But the side, under the leadership of Australia one-day captain Aaron Finch, conducted themselves in exemplary fashion during the recent World Cup in England and Wales. Meanwhile, Paine was glad of the strength in depth of an Australia fast-bowling unit where Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson, Josh Hazlewood and Peter Siddle are all vying for a place in the side.

“We are in a really good situation at the moment where we have a number of quality fast bowlers in particular,” Paine said.

“We are lucky that we feel we have a lot of bases covered,” added the skipper who said Australia would name their team at the toss, unlike England, who confirmed their side on Wednesday.