PQA trounce WAPDA Whites, Army Whites beat MPCL

KARACHI: Port Qasim Authority (PQA) trounced WAPDA Whites 4-1 as Army Whites defeated MPCL 2-0 in the Air Marshal Nur Khan (late) National Hockey Championship here at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium.

In the first match of the day, PQA defeated WAPDA Whites as Harris sent the ball rolling into the net in the 24th minute after some intense defensive field play. Ali Raza doubled their lead through a field goal.

Adeel Khan scored in the 42nd minute for WAPDA Whites to make it 2-1 but PQA kept their attacking game and Bilal extended their lead to 3-1, dragging the ball in the net in the 47th minute. Haris scored his second goal in the last minutes.

PQA, however, failed to make the cut for the next round. The match between MPCL and Army Whites was a lively contest as only two goals were conceded. Army’s Muzammil broke the deadlock in the 21st minute via a field goal. There was no goal in the third quarter as both teams showed good defensive skills.

In the 52nd minute, Ahmed doubled Army’s lead. MPCL also failed to qualify for the next round. The quarter-finals will be played on Thursday (today). Army will take on WAPDA Whites in the first quarter-final. Navy will play NBP in the second, WAPDA will take field against PIA in the third, and SSGC will have to fight against Army Whites.