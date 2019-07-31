Tunisian PM to stand for president

TUNIS: Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed will stand in the country’s upcoming presidential election, his party announced on Wednesday, days after the death of incumbent Beji Caid Essebsi.

“Chahed is the candidate of the Tahia Tounes party” for the September 15 election, spokesman Ali Baccar said. The prime minister will discuss his candidature “after the end of the (seven-day) mourning period” for Essebsi, who died last week aged 92.

Originally scheduled for November, the vote was brought forward following Essebsi’s death on July 25. Presidential hopefuls must formally submit their candidacy between August 2 and August 9. Launched at the start of the year, Chahed’s Tahia Tounes has become the second largest party in parliament, behind Islamist-inspired Ennahdha.