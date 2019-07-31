close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
AFP
August 1, 2019

Hundreds protest in Sudan city against pupils’ killing

World

AL-OBEID, Sudan: Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of a central Sudanese city on Wednesday, denouncing the killing of six demonstrators there including schoolchildren at a rally this week.

“Blood for blood, we don’t want compensation,” chanted men and women as they marched in Al-Obeid where the killings took place on Monday. Many carried Sudanese flags and some held photographs of those killed as they gathered in the downtown area, after marching through several parts of the city, an AFP correspondent reported.

“It is unacceptable that young people are being killed,” said protester Fatima Mohamed as behind her crowds chanted revolutionary slogans that have rocked the country for months. “These schoolchildren were chanting only slogans. Why were they shot with bullets?” “Those who committed these crimes must be brought to justice,” she said.

