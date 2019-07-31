The price of roti

For almost every family in the country, roti three times a day is the basic food item that they can place on the table. The price of this vital staple, along with the price of naan, had risen by about 25 percent as roti went up from Rs12 to Rs15 and naan rose to Rs20 some days ago. Tandoor-walas blamed new GSTs on all items as the reason for this. The buyers of course wondered how they would ever feed their families even an inadequate meal. The National Nutritional Survey published recently has already shown massive malnutrition among children, adolescent girls and women in particular in Sindh and also other parts of the country. With 50 percent of our children stunted, they simply cannot afford to cut back further. Quite beyond the health issues, the idea of so many millions going hungry each day should shock us all into action.

Under growing public pressure, the PTI government at a cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister, has stepped in. In its wisdom, it has said prices must be brought down. But this essentially means it is the tandoor-walas and other small vendors – who are already barely keeping their heads above the survival line themselves – who will suffer. With GST to be paid on every item ranging from flour to fuel and other ingredients, they really have no profits to cut back on. The rise in the prices of the staple item so many in the country consume came as a direct result of government economic policies. And forcing those among the poorest in the country such as the people who run tandoors to reach into their own pockets to deliver cheaper items is not really a feasible step. It also raises acute questions about the level of logic, rational thinking and sensitivity with the country.

No matter how often the government asks people to tolerate hardship for the sake of a better future, it should also be asking how many are in a position to bear such hardships even for a few years leave alone the decades that economists speak of. The basic duty of government has to be to ensure the security of its people. In this, we are failing. The outcry over increased prices has led to pressure on those least able to manage the crisis. Every man and every woman is after all desperate to feed their children. That includes those who make the bread we eat.