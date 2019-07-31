Dental project

The Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences in Lahore was launched by the PML-Q government in 2005. Sadly it fell prey to ‘politics’ and the FJIDS project was abandoned after spending millions of rupees, depriving people of a crucial health facility. The FJIDS project was a proposed extension of the De Montmorency College of Dentistry which is the only public-sector dental institute in the provincial metropolis. The government of that time instead of completing it within the stipulated time and budget, abandoned it at a time when the structure of the college building was mostly constructed, and work on the hospital building was about to start.

Why can our politicians not set their priorities whilst keeping public needs in sight? Who will be held responsible for the increased number of deaths due to the lack of such facilities? If metro rail, buses, useless underpasses and overhead bridges can be made than why can’t such projects be completed?

It is requested to our PM and the other concerned authorities to personally become involved in this project and take the necessary steps to complete it.

Mian H Naveed

Lahore