Repairs required

Heavy rain in the Kirthar range area of Sindh washed away the road from the Gorakh hill station to Johi in the Dadu district on July 27. This is not the first time that heavy rain caused the road to collapse and this happens in almost happens in almost every monsoon season.

The citizens of Wahi Pandhi as well as well as those visiting the Gorakh hill station helplessly wait many weeks for the restoration of the road. However, the more feasible and long-term solution lies in the proper maintenance and construction of bridges across the road. The officials concerned are humbly requested to please take immediate action to restore the road.

Sadam Rustamani

Wahi Pandhi