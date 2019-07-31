close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 1, 2019

Repairs required

Newspost

 
August 1, 2019

Heavy rain in the Kirthar range area of Sindh washed away the road from the Gorakh hill station to Johi in the Dadu district on July 27. This is not the first time that heavy rain caused the road to collapse and this happens in almost happens in almost every monsoon season.

The citizens of Wahi Pandhi as well as well as those visiting the Gorakh hill station helplessly wait many weeks for the restoration of the road. However, the more feasible and long-term solution lies in the proper maintenance and construction of bridges across the road. The officials concerned are humbly requested to please take immediate action to restore the road.

Sadam Rustamani

Wahi Pandhi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost