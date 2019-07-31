PSL in Balochistan

The PCB has announced that some of the matches of the next season of the PSL will be played in Pakistan for those Pakistanis who cannot afford to attend the matches in Dubai. Why was no match declared to be played in Balochistan? Are we not Pakistanis? Don’t we have the right to watch matches live in the stadium like everyone else? Our Baloch cricketers are not part of the national team or given chances in the PSL. They have been awaiting the chance to show how capable they are.

Our Baloch cricketers deserve to get the chance to see our international team’s playing style live to improve their own playing. Thus, it is the humble request of the Baloch cricketers to have some of the matches of the PSL played in Balochistan.

Adnan Maqsood

Kech