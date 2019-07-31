Honest NSC

I went to an NSC branch in Islamabad on July 29 in connection with my investments there. As luck would have it, when I took my CNIC out from my wallet, I accidentally dropped my wallet in the NSC premises. In the evening I realized that my wallet was missing. Luckily I had the phone contact of the NSC cashier and called him asking if anyone had found my wallet. I explained to him where I had sat and asked him to check in the area. Thankfully, he told me that the wallet had been found and it was with the officer in charge there. I came in the next day to get it as it was the closing time by then.

To be honest, I was very worried since I had just withdrawn a lot of money and also had US currency and all my credit and debit cards in it. When I got my wallet back, I was incredibly grateful to realise that its contents were still intact. I would like to thank the NSC and their workers for being honest citizens of this nation. I am proud of them.

Kaneez F Kassim

Islamabad