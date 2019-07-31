Fixing taxes

This refers to the letter ‘Dark days’ (July 30) by Amina Bijar. I agree with the writer that in this modern era the world is developing but our country seems to be regressing into darkness. Taxes keep rising yet we see no improvements in our country like other nations have.

If the new government has used these taxes honestly for the country then we should be prospering. Everyone knows that these taxes only increase the bank balance of our politicians who do not care for the people who are starving. It is still not too late for the government to fix this but our taxes need to actually start going towards development for that to happen.

Soda Akram

Kech