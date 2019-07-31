close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
Air safety

August 1, 2019

Pakistan does not have a good reputation regarding air safety regulations. Occasionally, we face such accidents that take human lives. We lag behind in having common facilities like such disaster management systems.

We desperately require improvement in a proper surveillance system to avoid accidents in the future.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

