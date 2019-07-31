Draining the monsoon

I wish to draw the attention of the concern authorities towards the problem of water logging in Karachi every monsoon season. It is concerning that many streets and roads in Karachi become waterlogged after just a few hours of intermittent rains. This shows a major problem in the drainage system of the city. Karachi gets rains like this only for two or three days a year but even then the city cannot cope with it. The situation was especially bad on the roads below flyovers and many drivers had to abandon their cars after being stranded in pools of water. When new roads are being built, especially in low-lying areas, it is important that a proper drainage system is put in place so that water is quickly drained in case of rain. As the most highly populated city of Pakistan, it is bizarre to see flooded roads after an hour of rain in Karachi.

The drainage infrastructure, if it exists at all, is not sufficient to guarantee the drainage of the water which is why streets in low-lying areas get inundated with sewage water that overflows from faulty drainage canals. Roads are blocked leading to traffic jams, pedestrians have to wade through flooded streets and many have their homes damaged by the water, which may take several days to recede. We hope that the public works authority will take these water-logging problems seriously and adopt new practices and measures to prevent such problems in future.

Muhammad Mubeen

Karachi